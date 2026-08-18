ETV Bharat / international

Iraq To Probe Drone Attack On Kurdistan PM's Office

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, gives a press conference in the autonomous region's capital Arbil on June 25, 2025. ( AFP )

Erbil: Iraq said on Monday it would launch an investigation into an overnight drone attack on the Iraqi Kurdistan prime minister's office, as Iran portrayed the incident as a ploy to undermine bilateral relations.

Kurdistan's authorities had earlier blamed the attack -- which also targeted the home of the autonomous region's intelligence chief -- on Tehran, saying the two drones had been launched from the Islamic Republic's territory.

Since the start of the Middle East war, the Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops and foreign oil firms as well as rebels exiled from Iran, has been targeted with more than 1,000 attacks by Tehran and pro-Iran armed groups inside Iraq.

Drones have repeatedly been intercepted over Kurdistan's capital Erbil, while others have struck the rebels and US interests.

The office of Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said he had "directed the formation of an investigative committee tasked with identifying the sources and launching points of the attack that targeted the office of" Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the attack, "describing it as a highly suspicious development that requires vigilance and careful attention", according to a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

Iran's foreign ministry said its top diplomat Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart on Monday. "Nothing justifies the reckless attack on PM Barzani's office. Kurdish friends should be vigilant against false-flag ploys to sow discord between neighbours," Araghchi said on X.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, said "we strongly condemn the attack on our friend and valued Kurdish partner" Barzani, adding that the aggression was "unacceptable and a direct threat to regional stability".

Separately, an explosion at a petroleum products depot in eastern Iraqi Kurdistan injured 18 people, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported, without specifying the cause of the blast. Hirsh Salim, deputy director general of health in Sulaimaniyah governorate, told the outlet that there were no fatalities.

Under pressure from the United States, Iraq has given pro-Iran armed groups in the country until September 30 to disarm, coinciding with the end of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition's mission.