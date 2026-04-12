ETV Bharat / international

Iraq Elects Kurdish Politician Nizar Amidi As President Amid War Fallout

Guards prepare for the arrival of Parliament members at the parliament building hall to elect the President of the Republic, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, April11, 2026. ( AP )

Baghdad: Iraq’s parliament voted Saturday to elect Nizar Amidi, a political official with one of the country’s two main Kurdish parties, as president, five months after a parliamentary election that didn’t produce a bloc with a decisive majority.

His election comes as Iraq is reeling from the fallout of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Iraq became caught in the middle of the conflict, with Iran-backed militias launching attacks on U.S. bases and diplomatic facilities as well as on critical energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel carried out airstrikes targeting the militias, some of which killed members of the Iraqi military.

The war and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz also largely halted the oil exports upon which Iraq’s economy depends. Amidi, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, beat out a roster of candidates that included Iraq’s current Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, who was the pick of the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party.

By convention, Iraq’s president is always Kurdish, while the more powerful prime minister is Shiite and the parliamentary speaker is Sunni. The vote to elect a president took place more than two months past the constitutional deadline, which requires a president to be elected within 30 days after the first session held by a newly elected parliament.

Amidi, an engineer born in northern Iraq’s Dohuk province, previously served as an aide to two other presidents, Jalal Talabani and Fouad Massoum.