ETV Bharat / international

Iraq, US Sign 48 Agreements During PM's Visit

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, to the Pentagon, during a ceremony, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Baghdad: Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the US by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said Saturday.

Oil-rich Iraq has been trying to move past decades of war and unrest, but still suffers from poor infrastructure, failing public services, mismanagement and endemic corruption.

It is in urgent need of an economic boost, especially after losing revenue due to a halt in oil exports caused by the Middle East war.

"A total of 48 agreements, memoranda of understanding, cooperation agreements, and partnership declarations were signed between public and private sector entities in Iraq and the United States," the Iraqi leader's media office said.