ETV Bharat / international

Iran's President Says $6B In Frozen Assets In Qatar To Be Released As US Talks Challenged

Dubai: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Pezeshkian is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations with Pakistan. So far, U.S. officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released.

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” Pezeshkian was cited by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying. The remarks appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal.