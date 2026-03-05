ETV Bharat / international

Iran FM Says Frigate Dena Was 'Guest Of India's Navy', Warns US 'Will Come To Bitterly Regret Precedent'

Abbas Araghchi said that America 'will come to bitterly regret' the precedent it has set after sub sank frigate.

File Photo: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (AFP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST

Updated : March 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that America "will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set" after a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The comment by Abbas Araghchi represents the first time the Iranian government acknowledged the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

Araghchi made the comment on X, saying “the US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores.”

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” he wrote. “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.”

The strike on the Iranian frigate took place during Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing US-led military campaign targeting Iran’s missile and naval capabilities.

Announcing the development at a Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the attack demonstrated the reach of American naval power. "In fact, yesterday in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said.

He added that the vessel had been destroyed in a torpedo strike. "Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, quietly - the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II.”

IRIS Dena was returning from the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from February 18 to 25. On its homeward journey, the ship was struck by a Mark 48 torpedo fired by a US submarine approximately 44 nautical miles south of Galle, Sri Lanka. At the time of this report, bodies of 87 sailors had been recovered.

Meanwhile, Iran launched more missiles at Israel and US bases as the war in the Middle East entered its sixth day today. Israel announced multiple incoming attacks early Thursday and said it was intercepting the missiles.

Last Updated : March 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST

