Iran FM Says Frigate Dena Was 'Guest Of India's Navy', Warns US 'Will Come To Bitterly Regret Precedent'

New Delhi: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that America "will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set" after a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The comment by Abbas Araghchi represents the first time the Iranian government acknowledged the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean.

Araghchi made the comment on X, saying “the US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores.”

“Frigate Dena, a guest of India’s Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” he wrote. “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.”