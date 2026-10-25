ETV Bharat / international

Iranians Fear A Possible Return To All-Out War As US And Israeli Elections Approach

People take pictures of a billboard installation featuring an actor portraying President Donald Trump behind bars in a mock prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 ( AP )

Cairo: Many Iranians are bracing for a return to all-out war as Israeli and U.S. leaders sharpen their threats ahead of elections in both countries in the coming days, and as Iran’s leaders remain defiant despite mounting pressure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a close vote Tuesday, says Iran's leadership must be eliminated. U.S. President Donald Trump vows to “finish the job” in Iran eight months after the war began, as a third aircraft carrier and thousands of troops make their way to the region. Some fear attacks just after the U.S. midterms on Nov. 3.

The Associated Press spoke with Tehran residents who described growing anxiety. Some were preparing to leave the capital. Iran's president has accused the U.S. of disrupting negotiations that have shown little sign of progress for months. Fereshteh Hajipour, 35, the mother of a toddler, said she was stockpiling over-the-counter medicines and food for fear of a “possible war and bigger bombs.”

Iran threatens new targets as it feels growing economic pain

Iran's leadership believes that Trump likely will order new strikes regardless of the results in the midterm elections, and “they are planning for the scenarios so they can take remedial measures,” said a former government official and foreign policy professor at the University of Tehran, Sasan Karimi. “They’ve accepted that he will attack us again, before or after the elections,” Karimi said.

Iran has again threatened U.S. military bases and allies in the Middle East, and has warned that it could attack new targets, including undersea data cables that snake through the Strait of Hormuz. This month has seen the highest number of reported attacks on commercial ships transiting the strait since the war’s opening weeks in March.

Meanwhile, a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports has restricted oil exports on which Iran's government depends, increasing the economic pain as each side tries to outlast the other. Trucks have piled up at borders as Iran's trade shifts to overland.

The blockade has caused medicine shortages in Iran, though there is no sign of shortages of food or other essential goods. Iranians have seen livelihoods and purchasing power crumble as their currency’s value has reached record lows, losing much of its value in the past year. Inflation has soared. Iranian officials have accused the U.S. of aiming to foment unrest.

“Economic warfare is the main axis of the war against us,” Iran’s parliamentary chief and lead negotiator in past rounds of talks with the U.S., Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, told a gathering of officials this month. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran faces “a dangerous turning point” as the government seeks to manage growing economic problems and find consensus within the Islamic Republic’s fractious power structure.

Memories are fresh of the nationwide protests sparked by economic pressures that led to a deadly crackdown weeks before the war.

A supermarket trip can eat up half a month's salary

Even for middle-class Iranians, affording basic groceries has become difficult. Prices for staples have risen steeply since the war began. Rice is over 60% more expensive, and beef over 150%. Mohammad Mohammadi, 36, said a trip to the supermarket can burn through half a monthly mid-range salary of 400 million rials (roughly $150).

Despite the high prices, Mohammad Abedi, 39, said the rising attacks on the Strait of Hormuz spurred him to buy extra supplies for his family, including dried dates, cooking oil and rice. “I’m worried that the situation could get worse,” he said. Political moderates are calling for a deal with the U.S. to salvage the economy.