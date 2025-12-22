ETV Bharat / international

Iranians Celebrate Yalda Festival As Economic Woes Bite

Iranians celebrate with Yalda decoration in northern Tehran on December 20, 2025, in preparation for the annual festival of Yalda, an ancient Zoroastrian rite held on the longest night of the year or the beginning of winter. ( AFP )

Tehran: Iranians of all religions and walks of life mark the ancient Persian festival of Yalda Sunday, though many say economic hardships fanned by international sanctions will put a damper on this year's celebrations. Yalda falls on the winter solstice and is characterised by family gatherings and the eating of nuts, sweets and fruits.

"We mostly spend time with our families, our grandparents, aunts, cousins," Maral Bagherpour, a smiling 16-year-old student, told AFP in northern Tehran's Tajrish Bazaar.

"We take fal-e Hafez, we drink tea or coffee. My grandma sings for us sometimes," she said.

"Taking fal-e Hafez" is a popular tradition that entails using the works of renowned 14th century Persian poet Hafez, an all-time favourite in Iran, to try to divine the future and deal with difficult situations.

"On Yalda night the whole family gets together in my grandparents' house. We reminisce about the good old days and eat nuts and fruits that are in season," said Mary Goudarzi, 37.

However, rampant inflation and a sharp depreciation of the national currency against the dollar have diminished people's purchasing power to really push the boat out for Yalda. In early December, the central bank announced annual inflation was running at 41 percent.

On Saturday, the US dollar was trading at around 1.32 million rials on the informal market -- almost double the rate at the same time last year. "Unfortunately, because of recent events such as the war and the dollar price that's rising sharply, people's purchasing power has fallen a lot," said Goudarzi, an interior designer.

"That's why you can't really see many of the items we used to see in previous years on every table," she said while shopping for Yalda. In June, Israel launched an unprecedented attack on Iran, striking military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas, killing more than 1,000 people including nuclear scientists and military commanders.

The attack triggered a 12-day conflict in which Iran responded with drones and missiles targeting Israel, and in which the United States joined Israel and hit Iranian nuclear sites.