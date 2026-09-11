ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Strikes In Jordan Damage Several US Aircraft, But Cause No American Casualties: Report

Amman: Several US military aircraft sustained damage following overnight Iranian strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Wednesday. CBS News, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that an A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, commonly referred to as the "Warthog," was directly hit and lost a wing in the attack.

Additionally, approximately eight F-15 fighter jets suffered minor damage, though all were subsequently repaired and returned to operational service. No American casualties or fatalities were reported from the strikes on the Jordanian base, CBS News reported.

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting Jordan on Wednesday, hitting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base used by American forces, following an earlier US military attack on Iranian vessels.

In an official statement reported by the state-backed IRNA news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" as part of a designated "punitive operation". Shortly after the barrage, the Jordanian military announced that its air defence network intercepted and neutralised the incoming projectiles.

According to an official army statement, Jordan's defence systems detected 20 incoming ballistic missiles, successfully destroying 18 of them, while two impacted unpopulated terrain. The escalation followed actions by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which confirmed that American forces targeted five Iranian tankers connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday, September 8.