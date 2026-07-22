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Air Defence Activated In Tehran: State Media

State media reported strikes in northwest and south Iran, and explosions in the city of Bushehr, which hosts a nuclear power plant.

Iran
Pro-government demonstrators gather at a square in Tehran, Friday, July 17, 2026. (AP)
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By AFP

Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:42 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Tehran: Iranian state media said Wednesday that air defence was triggered across Tehran and reported strikes across the country.

"News sources reported minutes ago that air defence activity was heard in the west, east and northeast of Tehran," state TV posted on Telegram.

State media reported strikes in northwest and south Iran, and explosions in the city of Bushehr, which hosts a nuclear power plant.

More details to follow.....

TAGGED:

IRAN AIR DEFENCE
US STRIKES IRAN
US IRAN
BUSHEHR EXPLOSION
IRAN WAR

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