ETV Bharat / international

Iran Security Chief Says Trump's Threats To Hit Harder Are 'Empty'

Tehran: Iran's security chief Ali Larijani issued on Tuesday a veiled threat to US President Donald Trump, warning him to be careful "not to be eliminated" and saying the Islamic republic was not afraid of his "empty threats."

"Iran is not afraid of your empty threats. Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation," said Larijani in a post on X.

His remarks came in response to a post by Trump threatening to hit Iran harder if it stops the oil flow through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Take care of yourself not to be eliminated!" Larijani added.