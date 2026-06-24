ETV Bharat / international

Iranian President Meets Pakistan's Top Leaders, Discusses Regional And Peace Initiatives

In this photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, left, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a welcome ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. ( AP )

Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday met with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership and discussed regional developments and peace initiatives involving the US. Pezeshkian, who arrived in Pakistan on a day-long visit, held separate talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

"The peace deal between the US and Iran would bring a new era in the region," Prime Minister Sharif said during a joint press conference with President Pezeshkian following their delegation-level talks. His visit comes days after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.

The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues.

The US and Iran signed the Islamabad MoU on Thursday to restore peace in West Asia, advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues. Sharif praised the Iranian nation for showing unity and dignity during the entire crisis. Recalling the Islamabad MoU, he said it is “a matter of great happiness that this war has come to an end, which could have engulfed the entire region and beyond”.

He hailed the “sagacious” leadership of Pezeshkian and his colleagues, and highlighted Pakistan’s role as an “honest and sincere mediator” in the US-Iran peace process. Referring to the US-Iran technical talks held in Switzerland, he said, “God-willing, this arrangement will usher in a new era of peace, stability and prosperity for this entire region.”

Responding to a question about Iran's nuclear and missile technology, Sharif said that Iran’s ballistic missile programme was not a subject of discussion between the US and Iran. "It is not possible that others have missiles and Iran does not have them," he added. He thanked Iran for placing its trust in Pakistan to initiate and mediate the peace process. “We have done it with full honesty of purpose and sincerity,” he said.

Sharif also announced that he will visit Iran next month to attend the funeral of assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. On his part, Pezeshkian said that relations between Pakistan and Iran are based on trust and mutual respect, and the recent events have given a new direction to these ties.

Iran believes that peace in the region is possible through dialogue and mutual respect, he said. He also called for new security arrangements in the region for lasting peace.

“We are here to appreciate the role of Pakistan and the support of the people of Pakistan since the start of the war,” he said. “If it were not the effort of Pakistan, we would not be here.” The premier asked Pezeshkian to convey his warm regards to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei for his “sagacious leadership that Iran has been able to achieve this MoU and as a result, a ceasefire with dignity and honour”.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting, which was also attended by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.