Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit Pakistan On Tuesday
During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors
By PTI
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss diplomatic engagements as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest with the top Pakistani leadership.
President Pezeshkian “will undertake a State Visit to Pakistan on 23 June” at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).
“Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and other high-ranking officials,” it said.
President Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.
During the visit, the two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new avenues to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges, and regional connectivity, the FO said.
The visit will also provide an important opportunity to discuss ongoing diplomatic engagements following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest, it added.
His visit comes after Iran held talks with the US in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a roadmap to seal a final deal in 60 days.
The high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland, held on Sunday and Monday, took place under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran on Thursday to advance negotiations on regional security and other contentious issues. This will be Pezeshkian’s second visit to Pakistan in his capacity as President of Iran.
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