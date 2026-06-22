ETV Bharat / international

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit Pakistan On Tuesday

Islamabad: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss diplomatic engagements as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest with the top Pakistani leadership.

President Pezeshkian “will undertake a State Visit to Pakistan on 23 June” at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

“Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and other high-ranking officials,” it said.

President Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly Speaker will also meet with him.