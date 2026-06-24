ETV Bharat / international

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Attend Ayatollah Khamenei's State Funeral

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral and burial of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in a US-Israel airstrike in February this year, reports said.

The supreme leader was killed along with top officials in an airstrike on February 28 triggering a protracted war between US-Israel and Iran. While reports said that Pezeshkian has formally invited PM Modi to the multi-day state funeral and burial of Khamenei, it was not immediately whether the PM will himself visit the country or send his representative to the event.

Khamenei's state funeral will begin on July 4 which will culminate with his burial at his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on July 9.

The Iranian President's invitation to PM Modi to the supreme leader's state funeral comes close on the heels of the BRICS National Security Advisors' meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ahead of the NSAs' meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met and held discussions with Ghadir Nezami Pour, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council for Defense Affairs. Following the 16th meeting of the NSAs of the BRICS members, Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a meeting with PM Modi on Tuesday evening in the national capital.