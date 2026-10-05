ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Oil Minister Quits, Replaced By Oil Executive: Presidency

FILE - A Hezbollah supporter waves an Iranian flag during a protest against the continued ban on flights between Iran and Lebanon in the southern Beirut suburb of Haret Hreik, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned and been replaced by the country's top oil executive, the president's office said in a statement on Sunday, amid a blockade on Tehran's oil exports by the United States.

"Following the acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation, Hamid Bovard", the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company, "has been appointed as acting Minister of Oil by a decree from the president", said the statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

In a news bulletin on the minister's resignation, state television ran an interview with an official from the Iranian presidential office who said Paknejad initially offered his resignation a while ago "due to personal issues" but this was rejected.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had asked Paknejad to continue in his post but was now accepting his departure as the minister had insisted on leaving, the official added. He said that Pezeshkian "commended his efforts and sincere service" after accepting his decision to quit.