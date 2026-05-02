ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Hospitalized After A Health Crisis In Prison

Beirut: Iran's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has been urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in northwestern Iran after a "catastrophic deterioration" of her health, her foundation said Friday.

The Narges Mohammadi Foundation said the Nobel Prize laureate had two episodes of complete loss of consciousness and a severe cardiac crisis.

Earlier Friday, Mohammadi had fainted twice in prison in Zanjan in northwestern Iran, according to the foundation. She was believed to have suffered a heart attack in late March, according to her lawyers who visited her a few days after the incident. At the time, she appeared pale, underweight and needed a nurse to help her walk.

The hospital transfer comes "after 140 days of systematic medical neglect," since her arrest on Dec. 12, the foundation said.

"This transfer was done as an unavoidable necessity after prison doctors determined her condition could not be managed on-site, despite standing medical recommendations that she be treated by her specialized team in Tehran," the foundation said.

Help may be little too late, family says

Mohammadi's family had advocated for her transfer to adequate medical facilities for weeks.

The foundation, quoting her family, said her transfer Friday to a hospital in Zanjan was "a desperate, 'last-minute' action that may be too late to address her critical needs."

Mohammadi's brother Hamidreza Mohammadi, who lives in Oslo, Norway, said in an audio message shared with The Associated Press by the foundation that her family is "fighting for her life."

"My family in Iran is doing everything they can. But the prosecutors in Zanjan are blocking everything," he said.

On March 24, Narges Mohammadi's fellow inmates found her unconscious, her lawyers said she told them during the visit a few days later. Upon later examination at the prison's clinic, a doctor told her that she probably had had a heart attack. She had chest pain and breathing difficulties since.

Her legal representative in France, Chirinne Ardakani, said at the time that Mohammadi had been denied transfer to the hospital or to visit her cardiologist. A prison official was present throughout the brief visit by Mohammadi's lawyers.

Won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023