ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Missiles, Drones Strike US-Contracted Vessel Near Strait Of Hormuz: Report

A birds flies near a monument depicting the clenched fist of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, and a missile at the Islamic Revolution square in downtown Tehran, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: An assault involving multiple Iranian drones and a missile targeted a US-contracted vessel near the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, resulting in minor injuries among the crew, according to US media reports on Wednesday.

Fox News cited two individuals familiar with the matter, reporting that the strike involved four Iranian drones alongside at least one missile, with a projectile making direct impact while the ship navigated the strategic waterway.

The attack led to minor injuries, including instances of smoke inhalation among personnel, who are currently receiving medical treatment in an unspecified Gulf nation, reports indicated. The vessel also carried several US individuals at the time of the incident.