Eight Killed In Iranian Missile Strike On Israel's Beit Shemesh; UAE's Zayed Port Also Targeted

Emergency responders work at the scene of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel, after Iran launched barrages following attacks by the US and Israel. ( ANI )

Beit Shemesh: The number of fatalities following an Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has increased to eight, according to reports from Al Jazeera and Israeli emergency services. The missile struck a residential area, leaving at least 27 people injured. Medical officials confirmed that two of the wounded remain in serious condition.

Emergency operations are currently underway at the scene of the explosion. Al Jazeera noted that the Times of Israel newspaper also confirmed the missile hit a populated area within the city limits.

The Israeli military, in a statement on Telegram, said that search and rescue units, along with medical personnel and a helicopter designated for casualty evacuation, are actively operating at the impact site. The strike in Beit Shemesh comes as part of a broader escalation in the region. Expanding the scope of hostilities, Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was also targeted by missile strikes launched by Iran, according to a report by the Iranian state broadcaster, Press TV.

These developments follow heightened tensions in West Asia after joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury were carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official confirmation regarding the fate of Khamenei. In response, Iran declared 40 days of public mourning and vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged revenge, stating that it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

Additional Iranian strikes were reported in Dubai, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with Tehran stating that US bases in the region were being targeted. Meanwhile, an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman, and airlines cancelled or diverted flights in and around the West Asian region amid the escalating conflict.