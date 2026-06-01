ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Media: Tehran Suspends Negotiations Via Mediators With US

Tehran: Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran was suspending all exchanges with mediators in peace talks with the United States on Monday, blaming Israel's ongoing invasion of Lebanon.

"Given the continuing crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Lebanon and considering that Lebanon was one of the preconditions for the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon, the Iranian negotiating team is suspending dialogues and exchange of texts through mediators," Tasnim reported.

It said Iran was demanding the "immediate cessation" of Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and its withdrawal from areas it occupied in its northern neighbour as a precondition for resuming talks.

Israel's military has pushed further into southern Lebanon than at any time since it ended its occupation of the region in 2000. On Monday it warned residents of the capital Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate ahead of strikes.