ETV Bharat / international

Iran Receiving ‘Military Cooperation’ From Russia And China, Says FM Araghchi; Hormuz Closed Only To Enemies and Their Allies

“That includes military cooperation,” he said. “I’m not going into any details of that, a good cooperation with these countries, politically, economically, even militarily.” The Iranian Foreign Minister also said that the Strait of Hormuz is not completely closed. “It is closed only for our enemies and their allies,” he said.

In an interview with the American broadcaster MS NOW, Araghchi termed Russia and China as Iran’s “strategic partners,” adding his country was receiving “military cooperation” from the two countries but declined to elaborate.

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said that Tehran is receiving “military cooperation from China and Russia during the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Responding to a query on reports of him threatening US negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner of having enriched Uranium to make 11 nuclear weapons at the mediation talks before the February 28 attack, Araghchi said that they wanted to justify an unjustifiable act of aggression, so they are looking for an excuse.

He added that he did not know what Witkoff and Kushner conveyed to their boss. “What I know is that on 26 February, when we met in Geneva, we were able to make good progress. As the Omani foreign minister, the intermediary, said, it was ‘significant progress.’ And before he posted his tweet, he read it to both delegations, and both delegations accepted that yes, this is the right description of what we achieved that day: significant progress.”

“I never said that we intend to build a bomb. What I said was that we have 440 kilograms of 60 per cent-enriched material, and this was not confidential at all; it is also mentioned in the reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency. I said that if this material were enriched further, according to the claims of your own experts, it could be enough to produce about ten bombs,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stated that he stressed Tehran’s willingness to hand over the material, as well as its readiness to dilute it and reduce its level of enrichment, citing it as a major concession.

Araghchi also said that Iran would attack oil facilities across the Persian Gulf if the US targets Iran’s oil infrastructure. “I think our armed forces have already answered that they would retaliate if our oil and energy infrastructure is attacked. And they will attack any energy infrastructure in the region which belongs to an American company or in which an American company is a shareholder. So the reaction would be clear,” he added.