Indian National Among 4 Injured As Iranian Drones Hit Near Dubai Airport

The Dubai Media Office, which states on behalf of the city-state’s government, said the attack caused “minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national.” Flights have continued, the office said.

New Delhi: Four people, including an Indian national, were injured as two Iranian drones struck near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world’s busiest for international travel. Authorities have been trying to build up their flight schedule, though the airport has been targeted in the war.

Iran also attacked commercial ships across the Persian Gulf, escalating a campaign of squeezing the energy-rich region as global energy concerns mounted, as American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic. Iran's joint military command also announced it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East, a threat that would put at risk particularly Dubai, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

Earlier, a projectile hit a container ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it ablaze and forcing most of the crew to abandon the vessel, the British military said. Kuwait said its defences downed eight Iranian drones, and Saudi Arabia said it intercepted five drones heading toward the kingdom's Shaybah oil field.

Iran has effectively stopped cargo traffic in the narrow strait through which about a fifth of all oil is shipped from the Persian Gulf toward the Indian Ocean. It has also targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations, aiming at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end their strikes. The U.N. Security Council is to vote later Wednesday on a resolution sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council demanding Iran stop attacking its Arab neighbours. (With inputs from agencies).