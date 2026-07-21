ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Delegation Holds Talks With Pakistan PM Sharif, Field Marshal Munir

Islamabad: A high-level Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Tuesday held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, amid an ongoing escalation with the US.

Momeni met PM Sharif at his official residence, the PM's Office (PMO) said in a post on X, without giving details. Ahead of his talks with Sharif, Momeni met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Munir, Iran's official media reported. Momeni will also hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi, who had invited him to visit Islamabad.

His visit comes as the situation in West Asia has deteriorated due to the continued US attacks against Iran, which in retaliation has been hitting American interests in the region. Despite a massive bombing campaign, it is believed that mediators, including Pakistan, were making behind-the-scenes efforts to arrange a halt in the attacks and start negotiations between the two sides.

Pakistan, which previously mediated a ceasefire between the US and Iran, is making efforts to prevent the collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month between the US and Iran. The Islamabad MoU is a 14-point interim peace deal aimed at ending the war between Iran and the US.

Momeni, who arrived here on Monday evening for talks, was received by Naqvi. Earlier, he laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and was briefed about the monument. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Federal Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.