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Iranian Top Brass Comes Together To Pay Last Tributes To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian religious leaders and other mourners pay their respects before the coffins of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family during a viewing ceremony ahead of the dayslong funeral ceremonies at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 3, 2026 ( AP )

Tehran: Iran's top leaders came together at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Friday in a solemn moment as the country marks the funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes earlier on February 28 this year. Heads of the three branches of Iran's government were seen paying their respects to the slain leader.

Iranian military commander Mohsen Rezaee, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attend the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

High-profile Indian dignitaries have paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of the formal state funeral ceremonies in Tehran. The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, shared, "Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

The image shared by the Embassy of Iran in India on X featured People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Salman Khurshid, who heads the Congress party's foreign affairs department, along with other delegates preparing to travel for the high-profile state proceedings.

Following the initial departure of these prominent political figures, the official government delegation also set out from the national capital. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita departed from his residence in Delhi on Friday morning as India prepares to join the global delegations arriving in Iran. He, along with Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, will leave for Iran today to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader.

Leaders have flown in from across the world to pay their respects to the Iranian leader. According to the state broadcaster Press TV, Georgian President Kavelashvili, Iraqi President Amidi and Tajik President Rahmon are among those present in Iran. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also touched down in Iran.

The families of Hezbollah's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Imad Mughniyeh, and other commanders also paid their final respects to Khamenei.

A delegation of Palestinian scholars, Lebanon's Amal Movement delegation, Omani and Russian delegations also paid tributes.

He Wei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, and Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus, met with Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf on the sidelines of the farewell ceremony for the Leader, Press TV said.