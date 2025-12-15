ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Women Bikers Take The Road Despite Legal, Social Obstacles

Iranian women Elham (2nd L), Leila and Mona, pose next to their instructor Maryam Ghelich (behind) as they sit on their motorbikes at a motorbike training center, in northern Tehran on December 7, 2025. ( AFP )

Tehran: When she first started learning to ride a motorbike, Iranian Maryam Ghelich, now an instructor, would drive through Tehran's empty streets at night to avoid scrutiny over her clothing or lack of a licence.

Fifteen years on, Ghelich has trained hundreds of women, helping them navigate not only the capital's gridlocked streets but the barriers facing women motorcyclists in the conservative Islamic republic, with a marked surge in demand for lessons in recent months.

"This sport was one of my passions, and in Iran it had long been taken for granted that motorcycling was only for men," she told AFP at a training centre in northern Tehran. On streets and at intersections across Iran, women on mopeds and motorbikes wearing colourful helmets have become an increasingly common sight, signalling a subtle but noticeable shift in social attitudes over a matter of months.

"I tried to prove that women can also have successful participation in this field," said 49-year-old Ghelich, a long-time member of Iran's Motorcycling and Automobile Federation. Ghelich, who is a certified instructor with the federation, explained how she had watched the change unfold in real time after spending more than a decade as one of only a handful of women riders.

"People's perspectives in our society have really changed. It wasn't accepted at all before," she said, explaining there has been a sharp rise in women enrolling in her courses in recent months, whether for city riding or for racing. "When I see the women we trained out riding on the streets, I really enjoy seeing that families are now accepting it," she added.

Licensing issue

Despite the progress, motorbike and scooter licensing for women remains a major hurdle in Iran and a legally grey area. While traffic laws do not explicitly ban women from riding, authorities have never issued motorcycle licences to them in practice, with the issue gaining urgency with the noticeable rise in women riding.

Niloufar, a 43-year-old fashion designer who asked only to be identified by her first name and who recently joined Ghelich's city-riding course, said the lack of licences is of serious concern. "Even if a woman rides very professionally, without a licence she will legally be blamed if she has an accident, even if she's the victim," she said.

Publicly, authorities have maintained that women can ride motorcycles. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said there is "no legal prohibition". And in September, the head of Iran's traffic police, Teymour Hosseini, said his officers did not have authorisation to give their own interpretation to the law on religious or any other grounds.