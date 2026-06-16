ETV Bharat / international

Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons, Not Today And Not Tomorrow: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Amid growing resentment in Israel over the emerging deal between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening defended his actions, emphasising that "Iran will not have nuclear weapons, with or without an agreement".

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," Netanyahu asserted during a brief press conference in Hebrew. "People ask me what we have achieved? And I answer them - What have we achieved? We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction", the Israeli Premier said following a day of criticism from the opposition as well as coalition partners.

Assailing Netanyahu's leadership, former Prime Minister and prominent challenger for Prime Ministership Naftali Bennett earlier told the reporters that the term of this Netanyahu government began with a civil war, continued with the October 7 massacre, and is now ending with a historic failure against Iran.

Promising to “restore security for Israel,” Bennett said that he would have done “everything” differently, including diplomatically by using his “credit with the President (Donald Trump) most sympathetic to Israel that we have ever had, solely for the benefit of Israel’s national interests,” in an apparent dig at Trump’s repeated calls to pardon Netanyahu in his ongoing criminal trial.