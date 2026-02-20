ETV Bharat / international

Iran Warns US Bases, Assets 'Legitimate Targets' If It Attacks

This image provided Thursday Feb. 19, 2026 by the Iranian military and dated Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2025, shows navy ships conducting operations during a join drill by Iranian and Russian forces in the Indian Ocean. ( AP )

Washington: Iran on Thursday warned that US bases, facilities and assets would be "legitimate targets" if the United States follows through on its military threats and attacks. Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, made the remarks in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council that was seen by AFP.

President Donald Trump has deployed warships, fighter jets and other military hardware to the Middle East as he seeks to block Iran from building a nuclear bomb, something Tehran says it is not pursuing. The letter cited a social media post by Trump on Wednesday, where he said the United States may need to use UK military bases, including one on an Indian Ocean island, "should Iran decide not to make a deal."

"Such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States...signals a real risk of military aggression, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and would constitute a grave threat to international peace and security," Iravani wrote in the letter.

He called for the Security Council -- the UN's top decision-making body where Washington has veto power -- to "ensure that the United States immediately ceases its unlawful threats of the use of force." The letter said Iran remains committed "to diplomatic solutions" and "on a reciprocal basis, addressing ambiguities regarding its peaceful nuclear programme."