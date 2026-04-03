ETV Bharat / international

Iran Warns UN Security Council Against 'Provocative Action' On Hormuz

Tehran: Iran warned the UN Security Council against any "provocative action", ahead of a scheduled vote on a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that ended up being postponed.

"Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi was speaking ahead of a scheduled Security Council vote on a draft resolution mandating a force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz Friday. It was later announced that the vote was postponed, with no new date scheduled.