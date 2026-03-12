ETV Bharat / international

Iran Warns Ready For Long War That Would 'Destroy' World Economy

This handout photo taken on March 11, 2026 and released by the Royal Thai Navy shows smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. ( AFP )

Tehran: Iran said on Wednesday it was ready for a long war of attrition that would "destroy" the world economy, after firing on two commercial ships and threatening any vessels from the US or its allies.

As Tehran tightened its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea passage for the global oil trade, US President Donald Trump said the war would end "soon" as there was little left for US forces to target in Iran.

Oil prices have surged since February 28, when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into war. In an attempt to manage price jumps, the International Energy Agency said its member countries would unlock 400 million barrels of oil from their reserves -- the biggest such release ever.

With the conflict now in its 12th day, Iran's Revolutionary Guard vowed to target "economic centres and banks" that it deems linked to US and Israeli interests, prompting more international firms to evacuate employees from Dubai.

But all eyes were on the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global crude and LNG passes. The US and Israel "must consider the possibility that they will be engaged in a long-term war of attrition that will destroy the entire American economy and the world economy", Ali Fadavi, advisor to the Revolutionary Guards' commander-in-chief, told state television.

Iran said it had struck the Liberian-flagged container ship Express Rome and the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree because they had entered the strait "after ignoring the warnings of the IRGC naval forces".

Oman's navy rescued 20 crew members, but efforts were underway to find three more. Pictures shared by the Thai navy showed black smoke pouring out of the vessel.

- Gulf airport, fuel tanks hit -

Analysts say a prolonged closure of the strait, which also carries a third of the fertiliser for world food production, would have a devastating effect on the global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged G7 leaders to act to restore navigation in the strait "as soon as possible", while the UN asked for all parties to allow humanitarian cargo to transit.

Iran has amplified the economic fallout by targeting US allies in the Gulf. On Wednesday, drones fell near Dubai airport, injuring four people, the city's government said.

US financial service group Citi and British consulting group Deloitte have asked employees to evacuate their offices in Dubai, sources told AFP.

Drones also hit fuel tanks at Oman's Salalah port, Oman News Agency reported. Private maritime security company Vanguard Tech reported the suspension of the port's operations after the attack on its southern section.

The economic impact is piling pressure on Trump, who faces accusations that the White House launched the war without preparing for consequences. "Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview with Axios.

- Fireball in Beirut -