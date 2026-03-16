ETV Bharat / international

Iran Warns Countries To Keep Out Of War As Drone Hits Base Used By Italy

Tehran: Iran on Sunday warned other countries against getting involved in its war with the United States and Israel, as Rome reported a base in Kuwait hosting US and Italian troops was hit by a drone attack.

It also came after Tehran sent a stern message to its neighbours that it had "ample evidence" US bases on their territory were being used to launch attacks. Iran's warning to keep out of the war came a day after President Donald Trump had called on other countries to work with the US to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz, whose closure since the conflict broke out has thrown energy markets into turmoil.

Arguing that the US security umbrella in the region was "inviting rather than deterring trouble", Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi on X urged neighbouring countries "to expel foreign aggressors".

"This war will end when we are certain that it will not be repeated and that reparations will be paid," Araghchi told Arabic-language news platform Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The drone attack at the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait destroyed an unmanned aircraft belonging to Italy, but caused no casualties, the Italian military said.

Rome's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, sought to play down the attack -- the second on an Italian base in the Middle East this week -- insisting: "We are not at war with anyone." Iraqi authorities meanwhile said rockets wounded five people at Baghdad's airport, which houses a US diplomatic facility.

- Guarded responses -

Energy prices have soared across the world since Iran responded to the US-Israeli campaign that killed its supreme leader by threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which usually sees passage of 20 per cent of global oil and gas exports to the global market.

Trump responded by calling on "China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others" to send ships to escort tankers, while the US military continues to pound drone, boat and missile launch sites in Iran on the north shore.

But the countries he listed have given only guarded responses, and Araghchi, in a call with French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, warned them to "refrain from any action that could lead to escalation".