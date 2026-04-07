ETV Bharat / international

Iran War Left Mark On Nato, Rift Began With Greenland: Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), accusing the alliance and other friendly nations such as South Korea, Japan and Australia of failing to help the US in the Iran war.

Trump's remarks at a press conference at the White House on Monday came days ahead of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Washington to meet the US President, who has dismissed the alliance as a "paper tiger".

Trump said the war with Iran had left a mark on NATO "that will never disappear in my mind." The US President made it clear that the differences with NATO began when it spurned his move to take Greenland.

"NATO is a paper tiger that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's not afraid of," Trump told reporters here. On the Iran war, Trump said NATO members actually "went out of their way not to help". "Look, we went to NATO. I didn't ask very strongly, I just said, 'Hey, if you want to help, great'," the US President said.

"'No, no, no, we will not help,'" Trump said he was told, while not saying who he spoke to. Trump said NATO members were now trying to engage with him and offer support only after the United States had already won the war. "They're coming to see me on Wednesday," he said, adding that "all of a sudden" they now wanted to send help.

"Japan didn't help us, Australia didn't help us, South Korea didn't help us, and then you get to NATO - NATO didn't help us," Trump said.