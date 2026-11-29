ETV Bharat / international

Iran Used Musk’s Starlink To Support Attacks On US Forces: Report

A motorbike rides past a banner calling for the killing of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: Iran allegedly used Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to support military operations against US forces in West Asia, including command and control of forces and one-way attack drone operations, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report on Saturday (local time), Musk was furious during the first week of March, after the United States and Israel began bombing Iran and Tehran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drones targeting US military bases across the region.

Musk reportedly learned that Iran was exploiting Starlink for its military campaign, while the US military was also using the militarised version of the service, Starshield, to operate one-way drones under a cheaper plan intended for ground operations.

The alleged Iranian use of Starlink to support military operations had not previously been reported, The Post said, citing four people familiar with the operations. Two people familiar with internal company discussions said Musk was angered by both the Iranian use and the Pentagon's use of Starshield.

SpaceX and Musk did not respond to multiple requests for comment, according to the report.

A classified update on the war provided to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth this summer reportedly described Iran's use of the technology for command and control and to oversee one-way attack drone operations. The report said Starlink appeared to provide Tehran with an alternative communication channel as US forces focused on degrading its traditional communications systems.

However, Pentagon spokeswoman Kingsley Wilson told The Post, "We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to [the war secretary's office] pertaining to this subject."

She declined to comment on whether Iran was using Starlink in military operations, including in the Port Shuaiba attack, or on the Starshield pricing issue. US Central Command also declined to respond to detailed questions, while the Pentagon has not released its findings on the attack.

The report highlighted the challenges faced by SpaceX in preventing adversaries from accessing its satellite internet service while maintaining connectivity for ordinary Iranians and dissidents.