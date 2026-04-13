ETV Bharat / international

US Military Says Blockade of Iranian Ports To Begin Monday, After Tehran Says It Will 'Not Bow To Any Threats'

FILE - Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: The US military said Sunday it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports within hours, after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed with Washington blaming the Islamic republic's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The announcement came despite a ceasefire agreed on Wednesday aimed at pausing the six-week war until April 22, with tensions centered on whether the United States can force Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, another of its key demands in the stalled negotiations.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," US Central Command said in a statement, adding that it would begin at 1400 GMT on Monday.

The statement said US forces would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, and that further instructions for mariners would be forthcoming. Iran's Revolutionary Guards had earlier warned they had full control of traffic through Hormuz and would trap any challenger "in a deadly vortex."

In a lengthy social media post, US president Donald Trump said his goal was to clear the strait of mines and reopen it to all shipping, but that Iran must not be allowed to profit from controlling the waterway.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said. "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in Pakistan, said on returning home that the country would "not bow to any threats" from Washington, while navy chief Shahram Irani called Trump's blockade threat "ridiculous."

Tehran has already been restricting traffic through the strait -- a key route for global oil and gas shipments -- while allowing some vessels serving friendly countries such as China to pass. There have been unconfirmed reports it plans to charge tolls.

The US military said Saturday that two Navy warships had transited through the strait to begin clearing it of mines and ensure it was a "safe pathway" for tankers, a claim Tehran denied. Iran's Fars news agency reported Sunday that two Pakistani-flagged oil tankers bound for the strait had turned back.