ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Discusses 'Regional Situation' With Iranian President Pezeshkian

In this photo released by the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, visiting Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, third left, meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026 ( AP )

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the "current regional situation", even as President Donald Trump announced the visit of a US delegation to Islamabad on Monday for a second round of talks.

In a telephone call with President Pezeshkian on Sunday, PM Sharif discussed his own recent engagements with a number of world leaders, including the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a handout, Dawn reported.

“During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted for around forty-five minutes, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation,” it added.

The talks came as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran. “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan - They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.