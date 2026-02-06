ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Top Diplomat Says Indirect US-Iran Talks In Oman Were A 'Good Start'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( AP )

Muscat: Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman over Tehran's nuclear program on Friday, months after America bombed Iran's uranium enrichment sites and just weeks following nationwide protests that convulsed the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as "a very good start" even as the parties met Oman's top diplomat at different times at a palace on the outskirts of the country's capital, Muscat.

Both Araghchi and the Omanis described the talks themselves as focused on merely trying to find a way to hold future negotiations — seemingly returning to the start of discussions about the Iranian nuclear program that unfolded over months a year ago, before Israel launched its 12-day war on Iran in June.

The U.S. side, represented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, had no immediate comment on the talks.

In an unusual development, U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the American military's Central Command, also attended the meeting — something that did not happen in previous rounds and likely served as a signal to Tehran that Washington may still strike Iran if negotiations fail.

With the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships in the region, along with more fighter jets, the U.S. now likely has the military firepower to launch an attack if it wanted. But whether attacks could be enough to force Iran to change its ways — or potentially topple its government — remains far from a sure thing.

Meanwhile, Gulf Arab nations fear an attack could spark a regional war dragging them in as well. That threat is real — already, U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone near the Lincoln and Iran attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's top diplomat offers a positive note

Araghchi offered cautious optimism as he spoke in a live interview from Muscat, Oman, on Iranian state television. He described Friday's talks as taking place over multiple rounds and said that they were focused primarily on finding a framework for further negotiations.

"We will hold consultations with our capitals regarding the next steps, and the results will be conveyed to Oman foreign minister," Araghchi said.