ETV Bharat / international

Iran Told US "NO TOLLS' In Hormuz, 'Negotiations Would End' On 'False Information': Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has moved to stabilise global energy markets, announcing that Iran has provided formal assurances that it will not impose transit charges on vessels navigating the vital Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz, a global maritime chokepoint that facilitates nearly 20% of the world's seaborne oil trade, has been a source of volatility following reports of potential Iranian regulation of traffic. Seeking to calm industry fears, President Trump took to Truth Social to relay the commitment from Tehran.

"Iran has informed us that there will be 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND' on commercial shipping," the President stated. He underscored the gravity of the pledge with a clear diplomatic ultimatum: "If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"

President Trump also utilised the platform to address mounting domestic speculation regarding the status of frozen Iranian capital. Denying that any "liquid funds" or cash had been transferred or released to the Iranian government, he outlined a new, tightly controlled mechanism for handling the billions in assets held under U.S. jurisdiction.

According to the administration's plan, frozen funds will be used exclusively to bankroll the procurement of American agricultural commodities, specifically corn, wheat, and soybeans, which are intended for the Iranian public. "We will be releasing some of their money, which is totally controlled by us, to our farmers and ranchers," Trump explained, noting that the supplies are "desperately needed" within Iran.