ETV Bharat / international

Iran Threatens To Expand War To Indian Ocean If US Attacks Again

A commercial vessel is anchored off Yemen's coast at Bab al-Mandeb, in the straits connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean on September 12, 2026 ( AFP )

Tehran: An adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Thursday that Tehran may expand the Middle East war to the Indian Ocean if the US attacks again.

"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," said Yahya Rahim Safavi in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.

Yemen's Houthis, fighting Saudi-backed government forces, recently took control of the Red Sea coastline, tightening their grip on the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, which links Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal. Iran has long provided military support to the Houthis but denies any involvement in the Yemen conflict.

The Islamic republic has also locked down the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast, in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that triggered the Middle East war at the end of February. Iran and the United States are now vying for control of Hormuz, through which much of the world's oil and gas passed before the war.