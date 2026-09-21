ETV Bharat / international

Iran Threatens 'Continuous, Effective And Painful' Attacks' On US Bases Across West Asia If Washington Resumes Military Action

Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels shout slogans during a rally in support of the group and to protest Saudi Arabia's accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam's holiest site of Mecca, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Tehran: Iran has threatened “continuous, effective and painful” attacks on US bases and interests across the region if Washington resumes military action against Tehran, as tensions between the two countries intensify.

The warning was issued by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's central military command, in a statement carried by state-run IRNA on Sunday (local time).

The command claimed that Washington was preparing to resume military action against Iran with the backing of some regional countries. “Should the United States make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its bases and interests in the region will be targeted in continuous, effective and painful attacks without any limitation or consideration,” the statement said.

The Iranian command also warned regional countries against supporting any US military action, saying states that aligned themselves with Washington would be treated as participants in the conflict and could no longer expect restraint from Iranian forces.

The warning comes amid a sharp escalation in the US-Iran confrontation, with Washington maintaining a naval blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran threatening retaliation against American forces and regional partners.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels as part of efforts to enforce the naval blockade on Iran.