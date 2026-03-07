ETV Bharat / international

Iran Thanks India For Humanitarian Support To Iranian Ship IRIS Lavan

New Delhi: Iran has formally expressed gratitude to India for providing a safe harbour to its naval vessel IRIS Lavan, docked at Kochi port to undertake technical and logistical arrangements following the incident involving another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean amidst a rapidly escalating conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the situation after the tragic incident involving IRIS Dena and is continuing efforts to assess the circumstances and ensure the well-being of the crew members.

"Following the tragic incident involving the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena in the waters of the Indian Ocean, the Islamic Republic of Iran is continuing to follow up on the situation of the crew members and to examine the different aspects of this incident," the envoy said. Notably, IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.

Fathali added that another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, has docked at the port of Kochi in Kerala to make the necessary technical and logistical arrangements. "In this context, another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, has docked at the port of Kochi in India to carry out technical and logistical arrangements," he said. The ambassador expressed appreciation to the Government of India and local authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian approach in facilitating the docking of the vessel and assisting its crew.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Government of India and the local authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian approach in facilitating the docking of this vessel and supporting its crew," Fathali said. Highlighting the coordination between the two countries, the envoy said that the assistance provided by Indian authorities during the situation reflects the longstanding friendly relations between Iran and India.

"The excellent coordination and cooperation of the Indian authorities in these difficult circumstances clearly reflect the long-standing and friendly relations between our two countries," he said. Fathali also expressed appreciation to the government and people of India for their continued support and cooperation.

"We express our appreciation to the government and the people of India for their valuable support and cooperation," he said. He further voiced confidence that the historic and constructive ties between Tehran and New Delhi will continue to strengthen in the future.

"We are confident that the historic and constructive relations between Tehran and New Delhi will continue to grow and strengthen in the future," the envoy added. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, described the decision as "purely humane," stating that the ship and its young crew were simply "caught on the wrong side of events" as the geopolitical situation shifted overnight.