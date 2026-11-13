ETV Bharat / international

Iran Tells UN Nuclear Agency That Monitoring Cannot Proceed While It Is Under Threat

Vienna: Iran told the U.N. nuclear watchdog this month that discussions on nuclear monitoring cannot proceed while it is under threat from military attacks.

According to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, circulated to member states on Friday and seen by The Associated Press, Iran insisted discussions on resuming inspections in the country cannot resume amid "a series of persistent, explicit, and public threats by the President of the United States of America … to commit further acts of armed aggression" against Iran "particularly targeting its nuclear facilities."

Iran said the situation won't resolve "until the root causes of the present situation are addressed and the essential requirements for normal safeguards implementation are restored," the report added.

Iran hasn't given IAEA inspectors access to nuclear sites that were affected by Israeli and U.S. strikes during the 12-day war in June 2025. The IAEA also has been unable to verify the status of Iran's stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium since the June bombing.

Iran nevertheless reaffirmed its "firm commitment to resume full implementation of its safeguards obligations as soon as the relevant legal and actual conditions permit it."

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said the lack of information about Iran's atomic sites and nuclear material is "a matter of proliferation concern" that "needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency." The IAEA noted that it is "fully prepared to resume its safeguards activities in Iran at short notice."

Iran also expressed concern in a letter to the IAEA about a recent U.S. offer of a reward of up to $20 million in exchange for information on Iran's nuclear program. Tehran stressed the importance of maintaining the "confidentiality" of the IAEA's activities and the need to ensure that information on Iran's nuclear program is not "disclosed, misused or exploited."

The IAEA encouraged Iran to "consider technical and gradual measures" to allow for a return of inspectors to Iran.

The only facility inspected in Iran by the IAEA since last June is the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Inspectors conducted an inspection there on Sept. 12-15. The reactor currently running at Bushehr uses uranium from Russia enriched to 4.5%, a low level needed for power generation in such plants.