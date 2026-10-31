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Iran Targeted US Air Defenses Then Hit Aircraft And Buildings On Mideast Bases

This satellite image taken over Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on March 11, 2026, shows three significantly damaged hangars, struck by Iran only days prior. ( AP )

Washington: Iran's strikes on more than two dozen U.S. bases in the Middle East focused on early-warning systems before hitting aircraft and buildings, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage, according to an Associated Press analysis.

The AP independently verified damage to American targets using satellite imagery from multiple providers and spoke to four regional officials who were briefed or have firsthand knowledge of what was hit. The AP found that, through August, more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed militias damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment.

This satellite image taken over Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 20, 2026, shows a series of housing structures destroyed in a strike on the base that month. (AP)

The AP found that Iran initially focused its attacks on aircraft hangars and systems that detect incoming strikes, clearing the way for further strikes on warehouses, troop housing and more.

The damage has significantly reshaped the American foothold in the Middle East, with two regional officials saying the U.S. has moved many of its assets out of the Persian Gulf. That includes aircraft, air defense systems, communications systems and other equipment crucial to base operations, one of those officials said.

The impact of the damage raises questions about American defenses in the region as President Donald Trump considers new strikes after Tuesday's midterm elections and Tehran has vowed major retaliation. A return to hostilities threatens additional costly damage to bases, which would heighten uncertainty about whether the United States will choose to rebuild its bases and equipment in the region when the war ends.

The AP's analysis offers new insight into Iran's strategy for its retaliation and what precisely has been damaged on U.S. bases during the eight-month war, going beyond the details that have been released in independent reviews, including from the Pentagon's inspector general. It found that from April 1 to June 30, Iranian strikes had damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures on U.S. bases.

This satellite image taken over Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait on July 24, 2026, shows the result of numerous strikes on this section of the bas. (AP)

Such assessments provide the only overall snapshot because the Trump administration and the U.S. military have provided few details about the toll of the conflict on people and equipment, even putting measures in place to impede outside review, such as delays in the release of satellite images.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, has refused to comment on or specify damage to bases or equipment, usually citing the need for operational security. The command did not comment for this story.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell asserted that U.S. "forces and bases are well protected and America's military is stronger than ever."

"Our service members in CENTCOM have everything they need to continue their historic success ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," Parnell said in a statement to the AP.

Most of the Iranian attacks have been in Kuwait, while U.S. sites in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also have been targeted, the analysis of satellite imagery shows. The deadliest known strike on U.S. troops in the Iran war was in Kuwait, where six soldiers were killed in a drone attack at Port Shuaiba on March 1.

Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was struck at least 30 times, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses and 10 buildings near a residential area.

Camp Buehring, also in Kuwait, faced even heavier losses. While Iranian attacks made most of its hangars inoperable, gathering places for troops sustained much more damage because the base had limited aircraft. Its gym was destroyed in March and a store for troops to buy products on the base was hit in late July.

A strike also has severely damaged the garage and dining room there, according to the two regional officials. They and two others, who are regional military officials, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details about the damage to bases.

While strikes were much heavier against Iran, American matériel losses were inevitable, said Raphael Cohen, director of the National Security Program at the RAND School of Public Policy. The way wars are fought today makes all militaries "susceptible to large-scale, cheap drone attacks," he said.

"This should be a wake-up call for the United States," Cohen said.

This satellite image taken over Naval Support Activity Bahrain on July 23, 2026, displaying extensive damage to the satellite communications system and warehouses (AP)

Iran focused on targeting US systems meant to detect incoming strikes

Iran launched its response to the war with accurate attacks on systems meant to detect and thwart incoming strikes, then broadened its targets to buildings and equipment that made U.S. bases useful and habitable.