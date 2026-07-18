ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Supreme Leader Warns Of 'Unforgettable lessons' If US Continues Attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in a new statement warns of ‘unforgettable lessons’ if U.S. continues attacks.

The statement attributed to Khamenei, still unseen since the war began, was read out on state television.

He also called U.S. President Donald Trump’s signature “worthless and invalid,” after an Iranian negotiator earlier Saturday said Tehran was suspending its commitments to the interim deal signed by both countries about a month ago.

The deal was aimed at permanently ending the war.

Earlier today, the United States and Iran exchanged strikes aimed at infrastructure and military target as an Iranian negotiator said Tehran had suspended its commitments under the interim deal with the U.S. — snapping another fragile thread as the war shows no end in sight.