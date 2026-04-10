ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Does Not Seek War In Written Message

Tehran: Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in his latest written message that the Islamic Republic did not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported Thursday.

"We did not seek war, and we do not want it," he said in the message read out on state TV, weeks after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, the first day of the war. "But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon, where Israel is fighting with Tehran's ally Hezbollah.

Iran this week agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire with the United States that could lead to peace negotiations after threats of annihilation from US President Donald Trump. Khamenei told Iranians that they must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary" despite the announcement of the ceasefire.