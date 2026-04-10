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Iran's Supreme Leader Says Does Not Seek War In Written Message

Khamenei told Iranians that they must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary" despite the announcement of the ceasefire.

FILE- Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei
FILE- Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei (AP)
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By AFP

Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Tehran: Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in his latest written message that the Islamic Republic did not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported Thursday.

"We did not seek war, and we do not want it," he said in the message read out on state TV, weeks after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, the first day of the war. "But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon, where Israel is fighting with Tehran's ally Hezbollah.

Iran this week agreed to a fragile two-week ceasefire with the United States that could lead to peace negotiations after threats of annihilation from US President Donald Trump. Khamenei told Iranians that they must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary" despite the announcement of the ceasefire.

"Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations," he said, according to the message broadcast on state TV. Likely wounded in the strike that killed his father, Mojtaba Khamenei, has still not been seen in public since his leadership appointment.

He has issued written declarations, most of them read out by presenters on state television. US President Donald Trump has even speculated that he could be dead, but Iran state television says he is recovering from his injuries and posts photos of him, without specifying when they were taken.

Also Read:

  1. Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Qalibaf Is Floated As A Possible US Contact In Talks As War Rages
  2. Enemies' Security Must Be Taken Away, Warns Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Intel Minister's Killing

TAGGED:

IRAN SUPREME LEADER MOJTABA
IRAN ISRAEL US WAR
MOJTABA KHAMENEI LATEST REMARK

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