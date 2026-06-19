ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Supreme Leader Says Approved Deal As US Lifts Ports Blockade; Endorses Direct Talks With American Officials

A Hezbollah supporter flashes a victory sign while holding a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering against the U.S.-Israeli military operation with Iran and its allies in Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Thursday that he had approved despite reservations a deal signed by President Donald Trump to end the Middle East war, as the US lifted a blockade of Iranian ports. The signing of the deal by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set in motion a 60-day period for talks on wider issues between the two foes, including the Iranian nuclear programme.

But there was uncertainty over the next steps, and it remained unclear if the two sides, who have had no diplomatic relations following the 1979 Islamic revolution, would hold a signing ceremony and talks in Switzerland on Friday as previously announced.

Oil prices tumbled after the agreement was inked, though activity was still muted in the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic bottleneck for energy shipments that Iran blockaded during the conflict and which should reopen immediately under the deal.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who became supreme leader after his father and longstanding Iran ruler Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28, said in a written statement that he had approved the deal despite having a "different view", without elaborating. "But I issued my permission due to the commitment" made by officials including Pezheshkian to "protect the rights of the Iranian nation".

"Face-to-face negotiations" with the US will be held in the future, but that does not "mean accepting the enemy's point of view", he added. Ali Khamenei had during his rule repeatedly allowed officials to go ahead with negotiations without himself showing enthusiasm.

His son -- said to have been wounded in an airstrike -- has yet to be seen in public himself since being named supreme leader. His father's funeral ceremonies, scheduled for early July, will be closely scrutinised for signs of the new ruler.

- 'Maybe they start fighting again' -

American forces earlier Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports that had prevented ships from sailing to or from the Islamic republic, the US military said, noting that American warships "will remain in the general area".

Three Saudi oil tankers left the Gulf through the strait on Thursday, maritime trackers said, while the loaded liquefied natural gas vessel (LNG) Mraikh became the first such French vessel to make the transit since the start of the conflict.

Iranian state TV, citing a statement from the country's Supreme National Security Council, said that ships "seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz must submit their request" to a new government body tasked with overseeing the waterway. In keeping with the terms of the deal, it added, "no fees whatsoever will be collected from applicants for a period of sixty days".

US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said he planned to go to Switzerland for "technical negotiations" with Iran "this weekend" rather than Friday, but emphasised that the plan "could change". In Iran, the Tasnim agency said "nothing has been confirmed" about the Iranian delegation's trip to Switzerland.