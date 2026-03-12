ETV Bharat / international

All US Bases Should Be Immediately Closed In The Region: Mojtaba Khamenei In His First Statement

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, who has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler ( AP )

Hyderabad: Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first statement, has stated that all US bases should be immediately closed in the region, otherwise they will be attacked, according to Al Jazeera.

He says continuous defensive activity and closure of Strait of Hormuz to continue, and it will remain closed as a tool of pressure, his first statement read on Iranian State TV. He also said that his country will not refrain from avenging the blood of our martyrs.