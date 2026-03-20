ETV Bharat / international

Enemies' Security Must Be Taken Away, Warns Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Intel Minister's Killing

Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, who has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler ( AP )

New Delhi: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday warned that the "security" of the country's enemies must be taken away, hinting at possible retaliation after the killing of Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Khamenei made the remarks in a statement issued on his behalf to President Masoud Pezeshkian after Israel recently killed Intelligence Minister Khatib.

Khamenei hasn’t been seen since he was named as supreme leader, succeeding his father, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war on Feb. 28.

There have been growing comments from American and Israeli officials that Mojtaba Khamenei was hurt in the war.