Enemies' Security Must Be Taken Away, Warns Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei After Intel Minister's Killing
Iranian state television reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard spokesman has been killed in an airstrike early Friday.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday warned that the "security" of the country's enemies must be taken away, hinting at possible retaliation after the killing of Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.
Khamenei made the remarks in a statement issued on his behalf to President Masoud Pezeshkian after Israel recently killed Intelligence Minister Khatib.
Khamenei hasn’t been seen since he was named as supreme leader, succeeding his father, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war on Feb. 28.
There have been growing comments from American and Israeli officials that Mojtaba Khamenei was hurt in the war.
Revolutionary Guard spokesman killed in airstrike
Meanwhile, the spokesman for paramilitary Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Gen. Ali Mohammad Naeini has been killed in an airstrike early Friday, Iranian state television reported. Before his death, Gen. Naeini issued a statement insisting Tehran was still able to build missiles despite the attacks coming from Israel and the United States.
Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn", the Guards said in a statement on their Sepah News website. (With Agency Inputs)
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