ETV Bharat / international

Iran Submits New Proposal For Talks With US Via Pakistan, Reports State Media

Tehran: Iran has submitted its latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US, days after the Islamic Republic submitted a fresh proposal through regional intermediaries to cease its military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, which is likely to get rejected by Washington.

According to the Iranian state media IRNA news agency, Tehran handed over the text of its new proposal to Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in talks with the United States, on Thursday evening. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he is inclined to reject the most recent diplomatic overture from Tehran aimed at halting current hostilities, according to a report by CNN.

The Iranian proposal suggests the restoration of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring critical concerns regarding its nuclear programme to future discussions. Sources familiar with the situation told CNN that Trump expressed his reservations during a high-level briefing with national security aides on Monday.

One source noted that Trump is "not likely to accept the plan," which was formally delivered to Washington within the last few days.

Administrative officials have expressed concern that reopening the vital waterway without addressing Iranian nuclear enrichment or its "stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium" would effectively eliminate a significant source of American diplomatic pressure.

However, CNN reported that maintaining the blockade poses its own risks, as the continued closure of the strait is expected to sustain the inflated energy prices that have led to a sharp rise in American fuel costs.