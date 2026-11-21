ETV Bharat / international

Iran Strikes 3 Tankers As It Shows Off Missile Launchers

Women hold photos of children who were killed after their school was hit by a U.S. airstrike in southern city of Minab on Feb. 28, in a performance remembering the children at the gate of a subway station in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. ( AP )

Iran unveiled a new missile launcher at an underground facility, touting what it says is its continued capability to strike if the war with the United States and Israel accelerates once more.

Iranian state television aired footage from an underground missile facility where the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unveiled a new launcher that it said was capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles.

The launchers appear to be an advance over a dual launcher that Iran previously used that fired two solid-fuel missiles at a time. Liquid fuel is more efficient and gives operators some capability to adjust the missiles’ speed and trajectory.

The location of the missile site wasn't revealed, but the broadcast aimed to tout Iran’s missile capabilities and counter statements from Washington that the U.S. has destroyed the missile program, amid fears that the war could intensify once again.

During the unveiling of the launchers, Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Guard’s Aerospace Force, said that Iran’s “capabilities have expanded significantly."

“We have integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure," he said.

Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Saturday that Tehran remained in contact with mediators from Qatar who visited Iran on Friday to explore “whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy.”