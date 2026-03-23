ETV Bharat / international

Strait Of Hormuz Is Not Closed And Maritime Traffic Through It Has Not Been Suspended, Says Iran

Hyderabad: Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed and maritime traffic through it has not been suspended.

In an elaborate statement on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible state committed to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, has consistently upheld the principle of freedom of navigation and the security and safety of maritime passage. Over many years, it has endeavoured to safeguard these principles across the region’s maritime domains, including the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman."

"It is self-evident that respect for these principles in practice, including passage through the Strait of Hormuz, cannot be realised except in light of respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the coastal state," the statement said.

According to the statement, following the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran as of 28 February 2026, in clear violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norm prohibiting the use of force, a dangerous situation has been imposed upon the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.

"The consequences of this situation have directly affected the safety and security of maritime navigation and shipping. In exercising its inherent right of self-defense against the aggressing parties, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in the region, has adopted a set of measures to ensure that the aggressors and their supporters do not exploit the Strait of Hormuz to advance their hostile objectives against Iran," it said.

Iran stated that it has prevented the passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with the aggressing parties and those participating in their acts of aggression in accordance with established principles and rules of international law.