Strait Of Hormuz Is Not Closed And Maritime Traffic Through It Has Not Been Suspended, Says Iran
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow shipping lane between Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed and maritime traffic through it has not been suspended.
In an elaborate statement on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible state committed to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, has consistently upheld the principle of freedom of navigation and the security and safety of maritime passage. Over many years, it has endeavoured to safeguard these principles across the region’s maritime domains, including the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman."
"It is self-evident that respect for these principles in practice, including passage through the Strait of Hormuz, cannot be realised except in light of respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the coastal state," the statement said.
Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the Principled Positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran Regarding Maritime Security and Safety in the Strait of Hormuz— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 23, 2026
22/3/2026
Unofficial translation
The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible state committed to the… pic.twitter.com/YOMGI6Txsq
According to the statement, following the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran as of 28 February 2026, in clear violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations and the peremptory norm prohibiting the use of force, a dangerous situation has been imposed upon the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.
"The consequences of this situation have directly affected the safety and security of maritime navigation and shipping. In exercising its inherent right of self-defense against the aggressing parties, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in the region, has adopted a set of measures to ensure that the aggressors and their supporters do not exploit the Strait of Hormuz to advance their hostile objectives against Iran," it said.
Iran stated that it has prevented the passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with the aggressing parties and those participating in their acts of aggression in accordance with established principles and rules of international law.
"At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted a responsible approach by implementing a series of precautionary measures to prevent the imposition of additional risks on ships and seafarers in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman. Accordingly, and as repeatedly emphasised, the Strait of Hormuz is not closed, and maritime traffic through it has not been suspended," Iran said.
"Navigation in the Strait continues, subject to compliance with the aforementioned necessary measures and considerations arising from the wartime situation. It is emphasised that vessels, equipment, and any capacities belonging to the aggressing parties—namely the United States and the Zionist regime—and other participants in this aggression do not qualify as engaging in normal and non-hostile passage. They will be dealt with in accordance with the legal framework arising from the state of conflict and pursuant to the decisions and measures of the competent Iranian authorities," it said.
According to the statement, non-hostile vessels, or those belonging to or affiliated with other countries, provided that they do not participate in or cooperate with acts of aggression against Iran and comply with the declared safety and security regulations and measures, may, in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities, benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
"It is self-evident that responsibility for any disruption, insecurity, or escalating risks in this waterway and its surrounding region lies directly with the United States regime and the Zionist regime, which, by imposing an unlawful and criminal war against Iran, have placed regional stability and the safety and security of international shipping under an unprecedented threat," it added.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes that any arrangements, initiatives, or mechanisms related to the safety and security of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman must be undertaken with full respect for the rights and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in coordination with its competent authorities, and with due regard to the realities arising from the aggression and the situation of conflict," the statement added.
It is evident that the full restoration of security and lasting stability in this Strait requires an end to military aggression and threats, the cessation of destabilising actions by the United States regime and the Zionist regime, and full respect for Iran’s legitimate interests, it maintained.
The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG.
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