Iran Steps Up Diplomacy, Seeks Support From BRICS Members In Conflict With The US
But Iran faces a UAE hurdle as it pushes for BRICS solidarity.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Iran has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to persuade members to condemn US action against it as the conflict in West Asia escalates.
But divisions within BRICS, particularly between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, are likely to cloud discussions on the conflict and efforts to include it in the BRICS declaration, a formal, consensus-based document issued jointly by member states at the end of the summit.
Still, Tehran has continued to push for BRICS solidarity in the conflict with the United States.
In the latest, Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, head of Iran's judiciary, called on all members to "condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" at the ongoing BRICS Meeting of Heads of Judiciary.
“BRICS has an increasingly important role in shaping the emerging global order. We seek an order in which no power considers itself above the law,” he said, calling on BRICS members to “stand with the law.”
He described the attacks against Iran "as unlawful and in violation of international norms."
The Supreme Court is hosting the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum from September 4 to 6.
Iran has been seeking the support of BRICS member countries at different meetings being held in the run-up to the leaders' summit, as a condemnation from the member countries would be a diplomatic win.
The BRICS grouping represents around 45 per cent of the world's population and about 40 per cent of global GDP.
This year, India is hosting the BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which will be held from September 12 to 13.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian are among leaders expected to attend the summit.
UAE is likely to be represented by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Still, the Iran conflict has exposed divisions within the grouping, which includes countries with diverse interests, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
The UAE has condemned Iran's drone and missile strikes on its territory and against other neighbours like Kuwait.
Saudi Arabia has been boosting its security capacity, including through the Mecca Pact, which includes Türkiye and Pakistan.
In a reflection of the division within the grouping on the Iran conflict, BRICS members failed to issue a joint statement following the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in May.
Instead, India issued a chair statement and outcome document, noting there were differing views "among some members as regards the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region."
At that meeting too, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had urged BRICS nations to condemn military action by the US and Israel and the violations of international law.
He had also accused a BRICS member of blocking parts of the joint statement in an oblique reference to the United Arab Emirates.
Since May, ties have only worsened between Iran and the UAE.
The UAE cut off all economic and commercial ties with Iran in August after accusing it of a ballistic missile attack on its territory.
Iran's latest push for BRICS solidarity in its favour comes as fighting has escalated, with the US hitting Iranian rocket launchers on Kharg Island over the weekend. Iran in turn fired missiles at American bases in Jordan.
As a result, the war, which has stretched for over six months, is showing little sign of resolution even as it has disrupted the energy supply chain.
The US has also sought to squeeze Iran economically, launching Operation Economic Outcast targeting Iran's financial channels and other networks.
While divisions exist within BRICS on the Iran conflict, Iran's diplomacy recently got a boost at the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' meeting.
The SCO released a joint declaration after the leaders' meeting condemning military strikes on Iran.
The joint declaration, agreed upon by member countries including India, said the strikes violated the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter.
Still, analysts noted that Iran had a difficult task in getting all member states on the same page on the conflict.
"In the SCO, there was no UAE. Here you have the UAE. The US and UAE are the closest on the issue of the attack on Iran. As far as condemnation of America on this issue, I don't think there is any kind of possibility," said Zikrur Rahman, a former diplomat who has served in various Arab countries.
He noted that a diplomatic win for Iran like at the SCO summit would be difficult in the BRICS.
"Therefore, there will be a problem issuing a joint statement condemning the American attack on Iran. There will be tough negotiations on the declaration (at the BRICS summit)."