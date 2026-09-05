ETV Bharat / international

Iran Steps Up Diplomacy, Seeks Support From BRICS Members In Conflict With The US

Delhi Traffic Police conducts a rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit outside Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Iran has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to persuade members to condemn US action against it as the conflict in West Asia escalates.

But divisions within BRICS, particularly between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, are likely to cloud discussions on the conflict and efforts to include it in the BRICS declaration, a formal, consensus-based document issued jointly by member states at the end of the summit.

Still, Tehran has continued to push for BRICS solidarity in the conflict with the United States.

In the latest, Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, head of Iran's judiciary, called on all members to "condemn violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" at the ongoing BRICS Meeting of Heads of Judiciary.

“BRICS has an increasingly important role in shaping the emerging global order. We seek an order in which no power considers itself above the law,” he said, calling on BRICS members to “stand with the law.”

He described the attacks against Iran "as unlawful and in violation of international norms."

The Supreme Court is hosting the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum from September 4 to 6.

Iran has been seeking the support of BRICS member countries at different meetings being held in the run-up to the leaders' summit, as a condemnation from the member countries would be a diplomatic win.

The BRICS grouping represents around 45 per cent of the world's population and about 40 per cent of global GDP.

This year, India is hosting the BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which will be held from September 12 to 13.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian are among leaders expected to attend the summit.

UAE is likely to be represented by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Still, the Iran conflict has exposed divisions within the grouping, which includes countries with diverse interests, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has condemned Iran's drone and missile strikes on its territory and against other neighbours like Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia has been boosting its security capacity, including through the Mecca Pact, which includes Türkiye and Pakistan.

In a reflection of the division within the grouping on the Iran conflict, BRICS members failed to issue a joint statement following the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in May.