ETV Bharat / international

Iran State Media Reports US Pilot Maybe Captured

IRIB also had asked Iranian civilians not to shoot any pilot who was found, after reports stated civilians were searching.

Earlier, Iran's IRIB media shared an image of what appeared to be an ejected seat with a parachute, and this image, which did the rounds on social media, increased speculation about the discovery of the pilot.

Hyderabad: After the IRGC claimed that it shot down an F-35, Iran's Tasnim News Agency stated that there were reports that the pilot was captured after ejecting and landing inside Iran. This also comes after the IRGC claimed that the US aircraft that searched for the pilot were turned back.

Iran's affiliated channel with Iranian state television claimed on Friday that a US fighter pilot ejected from their aircraft over southwestern Iran. It was not clear what may have happened to the plane, including whether Iran was claiming it was shot down or there was another issue. If the claim is confirmed, it could lead to yet another dramatic escalation in the war, nearing the end of its fifth week. The US did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The anchor on the Iranian channel urged residents to hand over any “enemy pilot” to the police and promised a reward for anyone who did. The channel is in Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, an intensely rural and mountainous region that spans over 15,500 square kilometres (5,900 square miles).

An on-screen crawl earlier urged the public to “shoot them if you see them,” referring to social media footage circulating of what appeared to be U.S. aircraft in the area. The channel showed metal debris in the back of a pickup truck while making the announcement, but provided no other immediate details.

On Friday, Iran went on television, urging the public to look for a suspected downed pilot. U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.