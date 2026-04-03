Iran State Media Reports US Pilot Maybe Captured
IRGC announced that a second US F-35 fighter jet has been destroyed. US forces are conducting a search operation to recover the pilot
Published : April 3, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the IRGC claimed that it shot down an F-35, Iran's Tasnim News Agency stated that there were reports that the pilot was captured after ejecting and landing inside Iran. This also comes after the IRGC claimed that the US aircraft that searched for the pilot were turned back.
Earlier, Iran's IRIB media shared an image of what appeared to be an ejected seat with a parachute, and this image, which did the rounds on social media, increased speculation about the discovery of the pilot.
🚨Some media outlets claim that this is the pilot's seat of a fighter jet that was destroyed by Iran.— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 3, 2026
The publication of this image in media outlets affiliated with the Iranian Armed Forces has increased speculation about the #discovery of the fighter pilot. pic.twitter.com/FdiecVs0R2
IRIB also had asked Iranian civilians not to shoot any pilot who was found, after reports stated civilians were searching.
Iran's affiliated channel with Iranian state television claimed on Friday that a US fighter pilot ejected from their aircraft over southwestern Iran. It was not clear what may have happened to the plane, including whether Iran was claiming it was shot down or there was another issue. If the claim is confirmed, it could lead to yet another dramatic escalation in the war, nearing the end of its fifth week. The US did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
🚨Iran has shot down an F-15E ‘Strike Eagle’ belonging to the 494th Fighter Squadron ‘LN’ based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 3, 2026
Debris of the tail fin confirm the downing. The fate of the pilots is currently unclear. pic.twitter.com/onicosCPAp
The anchor on the Iranian channel urged residents to hand over any “enemy pilot” to the police and promised a reward for anyone who did. The channel is in Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, an intensely rural and mountainous region that spans over 15,500 square kilometres (5,900 square miles).
An on-screen crawl earlier urged the public to “shoot them if you see them,” referring to social media footage circulating of what appeared to be U.S. aircraft in the area. The channel showed metal debris in the back of a pickup truck while making the announcement, but provided no other immediate details.
On Friday, Iran went on television, urging the public to look for a suspected downed pilot. U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Also Read