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Iran Says Hormuz Strait closed over Israel attacks on Lebanon

Iran described attacks on Lebanon as a breach of Tehran's agreement with the US.

Iran Strait of Hormuz close
FILE - A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (AP)
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By AFP

Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST

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Tehran: Iran's central military command announced on Saturday that it had once again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz over Israel's attacks on southern Lebanon, describing them as a breach of Tehran's agreement with the US.

"It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic; It is noted that this first step is a response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, further steps will be planned and taken to force the enemy to comply with its obligations," said the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters in a statement carried by state TV.

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TAGGED:

STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSE
ISRAEL ATTACK LEBANON
US IRAN AGREEMENT
IRAN STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSE

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